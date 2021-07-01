Brokers Offer Predictions for BCE Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of BCE in a report released on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BCE’s FY2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BCE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of BCE in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.15.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $49.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.08. BCE has a 12 month low of $39.91 and a 12 month high of $50.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. BCE had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of BCE by 2.9% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 129,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,836,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at $1,266,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at $1,261,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BCE in the first quarter valued at $2,157,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 86,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.97% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.7072 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.89%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

