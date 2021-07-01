Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Shares Gap Down to $8.90

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.90, but opened at $8.69. Brooge Energy shares last traded at $8.69, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooge Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get Brooge Energy alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.14.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brooge Energy stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 211,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.19% of Brooge Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG)

Brooge Energy Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides oil storage and related services at the Port of Fujairah in the emirate of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. The company operates phase I facility that comprises 14 storage tanks with an aggregate geometric capacity of 399,324 cbm for the storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

Featured Article: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Brooge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.