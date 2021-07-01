Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have C$45.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BEP.UN. TD Securities boosted their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. CSFB raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a C$45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brookfield Renewable Partners to an equal weight rating and set a C$42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$59.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$49.94.

TSE BEP.UN opened at C$47.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$13.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$47.29. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of C$36.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$63.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -119.28%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

