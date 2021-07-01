Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies (LON:BASC) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,430.00

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BASC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,430 ($18.68) and last traded at GBX 1,435 ($18.75), with a volume of 19135 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,420 ($18.55).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a current ratio of 8.18.

In other Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies news, insider Stephen White purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, for a total transaction of £134,000 ($175,071.86).

Jupiter US Smaller Companies PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Jupiter Unit Trust Managers Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of small and mid-cap companies having a market capitalization from $100 million and $5 billion.

