BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Equities research analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DOOO. TD Securities lowered BRP to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Desjardins lifted their price target on BRP from $107.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on BRP in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$133.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on BRP in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BRP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Shares of DOOO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.40. 59,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,627. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.10. BRP has a 52 week low of $40.03 and a 52 week high of $96.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 3.02.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53. BRP had a negative return on equity of 149.93% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BRP will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of BRP by 700.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 573,296 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BRP by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in BRP by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,956,000 after buying an additional 1,545,092 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in BRP by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,987,000 after buying an additional 174,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its stake in BRP by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 23,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

