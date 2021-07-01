BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Short Interest Up 131.3% in June

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a growth of 131.3% from the May 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 332,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BYDDY traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,085. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.73. BYD has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $72.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BYD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Battery and Photovoltaic Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; and Automobiles and Related Products.

