Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.64% and a negative return on equity of 22.57%.

BYRN opened at $22.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.39 million, a P/E ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.93. Byrna Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $29.95.

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BYRN. Bradley Woods reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byrna Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. The company offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna HD, a .68 caliber handheld personal security device that is designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, launchers, and projectiles.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.