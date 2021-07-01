Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.12

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.12 and last traded at $14.10, with a volume of 6619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.

CDZI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadiz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadiz in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $550.43 million, a PE ratio of -21.66 and a beta of -0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.55.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadiz Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDZI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Cadiz by 212.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Cadiz by 47.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cadiz during the first quarter valued at $99,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Cadiz by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 10,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

About Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Cadiz Inc operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

