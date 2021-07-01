Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target Raised to $61.00

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $43.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 2.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

Callon Petroleum stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,898,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 3.45. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $60.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.61.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $359.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.87 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 256.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $41,772.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,038.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $144,492. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,331,740 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $205,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,392 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 8.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,077,000 after purchasing an additional 57,061 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 13.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 495,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,116,000 after buying an additional 59,768 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 239.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after buying an additional 292,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,578 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after buying an additional 74,974 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

