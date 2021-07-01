Camden National Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NASDAQ:CAC)

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Camden National has raised its dividend by 43.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Camden National stock opened at $47.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $713.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.00. Camden National has a twelve month low of $28.32 and a twelve month high of $49.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.49.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $47.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.83 million. Camden National had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 12.63%. Research analysts expect that Camden National will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Camden National stock. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,631 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank owned approximately 0.85% of Camden National worth $4,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Camden National in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Camden National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

