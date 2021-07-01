Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camden National Corporation is a multi-bank, financial institution holding company. Products services are available directly and indirectly through its subsidiaries, Camden National Bank, UnitedKingfield Bank, Acadia Trust, N.A, and Trust Company of Maine, Inc. “

Get Camden National alerts:

CAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens began coverage on Camden National in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Camden National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Camden National stock opened at $47.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $713.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.00. Camden National has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $49.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $47.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.83 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 31.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Camden National will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Camden National by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,341,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,185,000 after buying an additional 94,038 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Camden National in the 1st quarter valued at $3,116,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Camden National by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after buying an additional 49,942 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Camden National by 267.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 37,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden National Bank raised its position in Camden National by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 127,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after buying an additional 22,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camden National (CAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.