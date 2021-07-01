Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Cut to C$140.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$143.00 to C$140.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$139.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. CSFB set a C$122.00 price target on Canadian National Railway and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$160.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group raised Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$141.00 to C$162.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$144.85.

TSE CNR opened at C$130.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$132.71. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$119.05 and a 52-week high of C$149.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94. The company has a market cap of C$92.59 billion and a PE ratio of 26.42.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.24 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.55 billion. Analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 47.27%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

