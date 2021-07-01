Cantor Fitzgerald Increases Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Price Target to $78.00

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 146.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NKTX. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

NKTX opened at $31.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of -1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.43. Nkarta has a fifty-two week low of $22.46 and a fifty-two week high of $79.16.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Analysts forecast that Nkarta will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $101,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 8,500 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $226,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,640 shares of company stock valued at $409,095. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,804,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,936,000 after acquiring an additional 481,337 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Nkarta by 3,218.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,967,000 after purchasing an additional 234,864 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 1,796.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after purchasing an additional 228,509 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Nkarta in the first quarter worth about $5,562,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nkarta in the fourth quarter worth about $10,014,000. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

