Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $2.45 Million Position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 78.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 27.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 4.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 2.0% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 13.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 26.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WLK stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,798. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.47. Westlake Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.38 and a fifty-two week high of $106.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.16%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,785. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Alembic Global Advisors upped their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Westlake Chemical from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.27.

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

