Capital Fund Management S.A. Increases Stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 561.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,860 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.14% of PROG worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,891,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in PROG during the 4th quarter worth $7,085,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter worth about $1,453,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in PROG during the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in PROG during the fourth quarter worth about $1,202,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities decreased their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist cut their price objective on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PROG presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

NYSE PRG traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.59. 501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,400. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.03. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.65 and a twelve month high of $67.20.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.11 million. PROG had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 8.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

