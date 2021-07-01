Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 9,529 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Capital Fund Management S.A. trimmed its position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,529 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.17% of Innoviva worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Innoviva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 174.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innoviva during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innoviva in the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innoviva in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INVA traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.58. 4,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,643. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 98.04, a current ratio of 98.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.69. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $14.64.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $85.52 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 73.65% and a return on equity of 47.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Innoviva news, Director George Bickerstaff acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.97 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 114,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,843.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

