Capital Fund Management S.A. Takes $3.14 Million Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 178,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

GT stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.26. The stock had a trading volume of 11,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,412,256. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $20.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.