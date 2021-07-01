Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.91.

CPRI opened at $57.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Capri has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $59.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.12.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Capri will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capri during the first quarter valued at about $1,946,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,175,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Capri during the first quarter valued at about $291,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Capri by 87.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 275,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,058,000 after acquiring an additional 128,982 shares during the period. Finally, North Fourth Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,701,000. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

