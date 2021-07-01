Capri (NYSE:CPRI) PT Raised to $69.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CPRI has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Capri to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.91.

Get Capri alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $57.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.12. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.00, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.50.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Capri will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Capri by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Capri by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.