CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,781,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 305,218 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.84% of CareTrust REIT worth $41,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 4.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $4,651,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 7.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 25.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $23.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $24.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.39.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 8.93%. Equities research analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 76.81%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

