CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 99.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 982,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $23,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in CarGurus by 2,456.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in CarGurus by 14.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in CarGurus by 22.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CARG. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $26.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.37. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $36.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.90.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $383,155.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 895,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,513,505.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $279,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 384,059 shares of company stock worth $10,252,467. 21.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CarGurus Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG).

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.