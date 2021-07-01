CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Raised to $163.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $154.00 to $163.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Global Securities cut CarMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.67.

NYSE:KMX opened at $129.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.04. CarMax has a 1-year low of $84.70 and a 1-year high of $138.77.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CarMax will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,546,231.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $145,181,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $75,024,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,851,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,641,000 after acquiring an additional 599,915 shares during the period. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 1,886,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,215,000 after acquiring an additional 409,566 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,934,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,690,000 after acquiring an additional 322,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

