Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 37.84%.
CCL opened at $26.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.11.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.16.
Carnival Co. & Company Profile
Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
