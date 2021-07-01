Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 37.84%.

CCL opened at $26.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.11.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.16.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

