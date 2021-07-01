CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Stock Price Down 5.9%

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) shares were down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.90 and last traded at $19.16. Approximately 29,867 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,096,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.36.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PRTS shares. TheStreet lowered CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CarParts.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

The stock has a market cap of $901.21 million, a P/E ratio of -270.00 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.04.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.62 million. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. Analysts expect that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lev Peker sold 13,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $266,208.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,155,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,627,331.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 12,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $185,794.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 507,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,678,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,423 shares of company stock worth $1,340,158 in the last three months. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,991,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,714,000 after purchasing an additional 562,192 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,782,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,734,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,214 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,808,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,822,000 after purchasing an additional 281,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the 4th quarter valued at $17,939,000. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS)

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

