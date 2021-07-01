Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 60,000 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.43, for a total transaction of $18,085,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,726,434.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.24, for a total transaction of $14,762,000.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.73, for a total transaction of $13,736,500.00.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $301.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a PE ratio of -147.23 and a beta of 2.40. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $119.38 and a one year high of $323.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.04.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.18) EPS. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVNA. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Carvana in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $303.00 to $306.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

