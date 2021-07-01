Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.20. Carver Bancorp shares last traded at $11.74, with a volume of 1,131,168 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Carver Bancorp by 10.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,619 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp during the first quarter worth $92,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp during the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.68% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

