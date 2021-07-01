Cavitation Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVAT) and AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Head-To-Head Review

Cavitation Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVAT) and AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Cavitation Technologies and AgroFresh Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cavitation Technologies N/A N/A N/A AgroFresh Solutions -20.22% -6.30% -2.29%

74.3% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cavitation Technologies and AgroFresh Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cavitation Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AgroFresh Solutions $157.64 million 0.69 -$53.71 million ($0.67) -3.10

Cavitation Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AgroFresh Solutions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cavitation Technologies and AgroFresh Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cavitation Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A AgroFresh Solutions 0 1 1 0 2.50

AgroFresh Solutions has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 92.31%. Given AgroFresh Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AgroFresh Solutions is more favorable than Cavitation Technologies.

Summary

AgroFresh Solutions beats Cavitation Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cavitation Technologies

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. develops, patents, and commercializes proprietary technology for use in the processing of various industrial and consumer-oriented fluids in the United States. It offers Nano Neutralization system for refining vegetable oils, such as soybean, rapeseed, canola, and palm oil. The company also develops other technology-based systems for various markets, such as renewable fuels, water treatment, wines and spirits enhancement, algae oil extraction, water-oil emulsions, and crude oil yield enhancement. Cavitation Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Chatsworth, California.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The company operates through two segments, AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, pears, citrus, kiwifruit, avocados, bananas, and other crops. The company supports growers, packers, and retailers to enhance produce freshness and quality while reducing waste. Its flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in near-harvest management of pome fruit, blueberries, and cherries; FreshCloud, a digital technology service platform of produce monitoring and screening solutions; LandSpring, a 1-MCP technology targeted to transplanted vegetable seedlings; and RipeLock, a packaging technology solution for fruits and vegetables. In addition, the company offers fungicides, disinfectants, coatings, and packinghouse equipment for the citrus market. It operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

