Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,511 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $25,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,966,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,783,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,987,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,071,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,772,000 after purchasing an additional 588,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,408,000. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.75.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $119.05 on Thursday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.63 and a 1 year high of $122.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 31.88%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 10,020 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,181,758.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,112.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $365,510.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,708.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,786 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,527. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

