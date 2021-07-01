Cebu Air (OTCMKTS:CEBUY) Shares Up 13.9%

Cebu Air, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEBUY) shares shot up 13.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.42 and last traded at $5.42. 401 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.35.

Cebu Air Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CEBUY)

Cebu Air, Inc provides air transportation services. It offers scheduled air travel services to passengers, as well as airport-to-airport cargo services on its domestic and international routes. The company also provides ancillary services, such as cancellation and rebooking options; in-flight merchandising, including sale of duty-free products on international flights; baggage services; and travel-related products and services.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cebu Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cebu Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.