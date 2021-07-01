CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) by 14.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 205,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,673 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in CECO Environmental were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 325.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 214.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the first quarter worth about $63,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 41.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 73.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CECE. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ CECE opened at $7.16 on Thursday. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $9.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.90 million, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.67.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). CECO Environmental had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $71.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other niche markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

