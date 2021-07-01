CeCors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Short Interest Update

CeCors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 287.5% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CeCors stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.13. 166,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,554. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.13. CeCors has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.49.

About CeCors

CeCors, Inc provides high density public metro Ethernet switching, including Layer 2/3 switching platforms. It serves metro services providers, telecom companies, cable operators, and wireless suppliers. The company, formerly known as Foldera, Inc, was founded in 2001 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

