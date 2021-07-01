CeCors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Short Interest Update

CeCors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 287.5% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of CeCors stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.13. 166,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,554. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.13. CeCors has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.49.
About CeCors
