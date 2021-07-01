Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Trading Down 1.8%

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF)’s share price fell 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $64.15 and last traded at $64.15. 10,289 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 237% from the average session volume of 3,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.30.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.84.

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLNXF)

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services. It offers co-location services in its infrastructure allowing mobile carriers to install their telecommunications and wireless radio broadcast equipment; and multi-operator telephony network solutions for open and closed environments through distributed antenna systems and small cells technologies.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Cellnex Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellnex Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.