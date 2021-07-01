Celo Dollar Tops 1-Day Volume of $625,101.00 (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Celo Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003010 BTC on exchanges. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $51.45 million and $625,101.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Celo Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00054644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003243 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00018564 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.89 or 0.00679747 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 11,924.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 51,445,519 coins. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

