Centaur Media (LON:CAU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 42 ($0.55). Centaur Media shares last traded at GBX 41.80 ($0.55), with a volume of 45,000 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £60.21 million and a P/E ratio of -4.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 41.13.

Centaur Media Company Profile (LON:CAU)

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Creative Review/Design Week, Oystercatchers, Influencer intelligence, Mini-MBA, and Really.

