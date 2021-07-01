Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CNTY. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Casinos from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Century Casinos from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.25.

NASDAQ CNTY opened at $13.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.31 and a beta of 3.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. Century Casinos has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $15.84.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $72.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.50 million. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. Research analysts expect that Century Casinos will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNTY. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Century Casinos by 4.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Century Casinos by 49.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Century Casinos by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Century Casinos by 18.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Century Casinos by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. 70.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 12, 2021, it operated four ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

