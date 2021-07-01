Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.01

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.01 and last traded at $23.08, with a volume of 347903 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.57.

CERE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.11.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger acquired 21,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $275,357.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,354 shares in the company, valued at $461,723.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,643,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,749,000 after purchasing an additional 99,033 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $54,003,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $37,837,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,950,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,774,000 after purchasing an additional 998,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $22,242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

About Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

