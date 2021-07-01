Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.85.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $152,773.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,744.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $403,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,602,457.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,459 shares of company stock worth $996,961 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 67.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,663,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,091 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 296.6% during the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,513,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,526,000 after buying an additional 1,131,693 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 15.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,216,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,107,000 after buying an additional 953,247 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,897,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,877,000 after purchasing an additional 755,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 157.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,113,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,801,000 after purchasing an additional 681,163 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,020. Ceridian HCM has a 1-year low of $67.67 and a 1-year high of $111.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,910.00 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.31.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.63 million. Ceridian HCM had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

