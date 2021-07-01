CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Receives $59.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.83.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of CEVA in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of CEVA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen cut their target price on CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get CEVA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CEVA traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $47.02. 2,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,615. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -223.52, a P/E/G ratio of 158.93 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.96. CEVA has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $83.95.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.01 million. CEVA had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. CEVA’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CEVA will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CEVA news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $101,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEVA. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,516,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,147,000 after purchasing an additional 301,423 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 528.5% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 265,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after buying an additional 223,043 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CEVA by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,625,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,595,000 after buying an additional 205,638 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 515,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,355,000 after acquiring an additional 152,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in CEVA during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,775,000. 78.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.