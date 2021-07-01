CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CEVA is the leading licensor of signal processing IP for a smarter, connected world. They partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial and IoT. Their ultra-low-power IPs for vision, audio, communications and connectivity include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for LTE/LTE-A/5G baseband processing in handsets, infrastructure and machine-to-machine devices, advanced imaging, computer vision and deep learning for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reduced their target price on CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reduced their target price on CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upgraded CEVA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Northland Securities upgraded CEVA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on CEVA in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.57.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $47.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 153.80 and a beta of 1.04. CEVA has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $83.95.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.01 million. CEVA had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. CEVA’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CEVA will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $101,538.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CEVA by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in CEVA by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CEVA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in CEVA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CEVA by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after acquiring an additional 61,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

