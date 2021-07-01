CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Stock Position Trimmed by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in CF Industries by 230.3% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,055,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,636,000 after buying an additional 2,130,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in CF Industries by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,346,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $865,042,000 after buying an additional 981,058 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CF Industries by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 697,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,664,000 after buying an additional 460,407 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CF Industries by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,605,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,856,000 after buying an additional 424,869 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in CF Industries by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,933,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,959,000 after buying an additional 347,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF opened at $51.45 on Thursday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $57.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 7.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.58.

In other CF Industries news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $2,168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,219 shares in the company, valued at $28,368,934.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $1,724,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 98,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,224,432.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,025 shares of company stock valued at $6,656,945. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

