CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Reaches New 12-Month High at $113.64

Shares of CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$113.64 and last traded at C$113.41, with a volume of 44552 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$113.02.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$112.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$110.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CGI from C$115.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of CGI to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$114.56.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$109.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96. The stock has a market cap of C$27.86 billion and a PE ratio of 24.38.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

