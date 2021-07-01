Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Hits New 52-Week High at $370.62

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $370.62 and last traded at $370.62, with a volume of 6585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $366.06.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.80.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $340.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.12, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $5,541,091.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,059 shares in the company, valued at $9,096,153.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,755,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,079 shares of company stock valued at $15,847,322. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRL. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 657.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 992,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,564,000 after buying an additional 861,234 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth about $120,525,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth about $130,051,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,591,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,620,503,000 after purchasing an additional 221,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,261,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,568,000 after purchasing an additional 169,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.