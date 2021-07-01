Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) will report $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Chatham Lodging Trust reported earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 134.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.54. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 38.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CLDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,017,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,515,000 after acquiring an additional 590,706 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 719,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,768,000 after acquiring an additional 64,133 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth $1,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLDT opened at $12.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $625.71 million, a P/E ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 2.10. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.30.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

