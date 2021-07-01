Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 50.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Chemed during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 19.4% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chemed by 12.1% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Chemed by 20.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Chemed during the first quarter worth about $126,000. 88.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chemed alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Rice sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.47, for a total value of $388,937.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,294.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,708 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.04, for a total transaction of $1,313,488.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,554.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,549 shares of company stock worth $4,627,366 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHE opened at $474.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $483.45. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $417.41 and a fifty-two week high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. Chemed had a return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $527.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.96 million. Analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 17.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.52%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.