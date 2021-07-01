Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LNG shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.95. The company had a trading volume of 23,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,122. Cheniere Energy has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.62.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $1,754,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,967.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,634.7% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,427,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $318,826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172,294 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 12,295,532 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $885,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275,265 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,130,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $308,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,825 shares in the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth $157,486,000. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6,928.1% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,725,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

