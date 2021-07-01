Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Now Covered by Analysts at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CHK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. MKM Partners raised Chesapeake Energy from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.67.

CHK stock opened at $51.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.17. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $56.99.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $14.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $12.64. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 109.73% and a negative return on equity of 109.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $1.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.65%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth $542,634,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth $535,914,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth $518,038,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth $270,120,000. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth $169,427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

