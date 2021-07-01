Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.67.

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $51.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.17. Chesapeake Energy has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.19.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $14.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $12.64. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 109.73% and a negative return on equity of 109.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $1.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.65%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at about $542,634,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $535,914,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $518,038,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $270,120,000. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $169,427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

