Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Lifted by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 50.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 33,045 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 1.1% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in Chevron by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus raised their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.93.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.55. 423,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,445,559. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

