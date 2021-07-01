Chiliz Tops 1-Day Volume of $148.94 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 1st. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $1.42 billion and $148.94 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One Chiliz coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000720 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00054486 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003215 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00018958 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.34 or 0.00692102 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 12,041.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Chiliz Coin Profile

Chiliz (CRYPTO:CHZ) is a coin. It was first traded on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,893,953,727 coins. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz . The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chiliz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

