China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Shares Gap Down to $32.08

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.08, but opened at $31.20. China Southern Airlines shares last traded at $31.20, with a volume of 105 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZNH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. China Southern Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.95. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.51.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that China Southern Airlines Company Limited will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 61.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in China Southern Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in China Southern Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in China Southern Airlines by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in China Southern Airlines by 15.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH)

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

